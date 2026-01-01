Deploy Docspell in one click installation.
Self-hosted document organizer that auto-tags scans, emails, and PDFs and makes them full-text searchable.
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What you can build with Docspell
Docspell is an open-source self-hosted document management server designed for piles of paper that have been scanned, downloaded, or e-mailed. It runs OCR on incoming files, extracts dates, correspondents, and amounts using NLP, and stores the structured metadata alongside the original document so the whole archive becomes full-text searchable. Tags, custom fields, folders, and saved queries make it practical to manage household paperwork, freelance invoices, or small-business records over many years.
Self-hosting Docspell on your own VPS keeps the most sensitive paperwork â€” tax records, medical bills, legal documents, government forms â€” inside infrastructure you control rather than a SaaS document service. The deployment ships PostgreSQL for storage, Solr for fulltext search, and the Docspell rest server plus joex worker for OCR and conversion, with first-visit signup creating the account that owns the document archive.
Key features of Docspell
OCR + NLP extraction
Runs OCR on every scan, then extracts dates, correspondents, amounts, and contacts so each document arrives in the inbox already pre-classified.
Full-text search
Carian teks penuh disokong Solr merentasi setiap dokumen â€” invois, kontrak, resit, lampiran mel â€” dengan penapis mengikut tag, folder dan medan.
Email and folder ingest
Pull mailbox attachments via IMAP, accept HTTP uploads from scanners, and watch a directory for files dropped via SCP or rsync.
Tags and custom fields
Annotate documents with tags, organisation labels, custom fields (amounts, contract dates, expiry dates) and saved searches that refresh automatically.
Multi-user and multi-tenant
Each "collective" is an isolated workspace with its own users, documents, and metadata so families or small teams share one instance without crossing data.
Document conversion
Menukar fail HTML, Office, imej dan e-mel masuk kepada PDF yang boleh dicari melalui WeasyPrint, Unoconv dan Tesseract untuk arkib yang seragam.
Why run Docspell on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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