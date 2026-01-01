Directus is a flexible, open-source headless CMS that sits on top of any SQL database and instantly provides a dynamic REST and GraphQL API alongside an intuitive admin interface. Unlike CMS platforms that impose rigid content structures, Directus lets you model data exactly the way your application needs it â€” then generates a full API automatically, with no code required.

Self-hosting Directus on your own VPS keeps your content, media assets, and user data completely under your control. You avoid per-seat pricing, API rate limits, and the risk of vendor lock-in, while gaining the flexibility to extend the platform with custom extensions, webhooks, and integrations tailored to your workflow.