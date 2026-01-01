Deploy Dawarich in one click installation.
Self-hosted alternative to Google Timeline for tracking and visualizing your complete location history on an interactive map.
Choose a VPS plan for Dawarich
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dawarich
Dawarich ialah alternatif hos sendiri kepada Google Timeline yang meletakkan sejarah lokasi anda di bawah kawalan anda sendiri. Import data daripada eksport Google Maps Timeline, OwnTracks, Strava, Immich, fail GPX dan sumber lain untuk membina rekod yang kaya dan boleh dicari tentang setiap tempat yang pernah anda kunjungi.
Platform ini memvisualisasikan pergerakan anda sebagai peta interaktif dengan peta haba, garisan laluan dan tindanan kabus perang. Statistik terbina dalam menunjukkan negara yang dilawati, bandar yang diterokai dan jumlah jarak perjalanan, manakala alat perjalanan membolehkan anda menganotasi perjalanan dengan foto dan nota. Perkongsian lokasi keluarga dengan kawalan privasi individu menjadikannya sesuai untuk kegunaan rumah. Pengehosan sendiri memastikan data lokasi sensitif kekal sepenuhnya pada infrastruktur anda sendiri, jauh daripada Google dan pihak ketiga yang lain.
Key features of Dawarich
Multi-source import
Bring in location data from Google Maps Timeline, OwnTracks, Strava, Immich, GPX files, and more to build a complete historical record.
Interactive map views
Explore your history as heatmaps, route lines, and fog-of-war overlays on a fully interactive map with customizable layers.
Travel statistics
See how many countries and cities you have visited, how far you have travelled, and track how many days you have spent in each country.
Photo integration
Connect Immich or Photoprism to overlay geotagged photos on the map and associate memories with specific trips and locations.
Family location sharing
Share your location with family members while keeping individual privacy controls so each person decides what they expose.
Why run Dawarich on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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