Cockpit is a modern headless content management system built for developer workflows. It provides a clean, intuitive interface for defining content types, collections, and singletons, then automatically generates RESTful and GraphQL APIs for every content model — no custom API code required. Its lightweight footprint means faster deployments and lower resource consumption compared to traditional CMS platforms.

Self-hosting Cockpit on your VPS keeps editorial content, user data, and API tokens within your own infrastructure. You maintain full control over API rate limits, authentication, and storage while delivering content to any front-end framework — React, Vue, Angular, mobile apps, or static site generators like Next.js and Gatsby.