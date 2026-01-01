Deploy ClickHouse in one click installation.
Open-source columnar OLAP database designed for real-time analytics on billions of rows with millisecond query latency.
Choose a VPS plan for ClickHouse
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ClickHouse
ClickHouse is an open-source columnar database management system built specifically for online analytical processing — running aggregation queries over billions of rows in milliseconds without pre-computed cubes or materialized views. Originally developed at Yandex and now maintained by ClickHouse Inc., it powers analytics platforms, observability backends, and product event pipelines at companies from startups to Cloudflare, Uber, and eBay.
Self-hosting ClickHouse on your VPS gives application backends, analytics dashboards, and observability tools a high-performance query layer for log data, metrics, user events, and time-series workloads. The built-in Play UI provides a browser-based query interface so analysts can write SQL without installing a desktop client.
Key features of ClickHouse
Columnar storage
Per-column compression and disk layout deliver 10 to 100x compression ratios and dramatically faster aggregation queries than row-oriented databases.
MergeTree engine family
Specialized table engines for time-series, replicated data, summing aggregates, and graph workloads optimize storage and queries per use case.
Built-in Play UI
Run ad-hoc SQL queries directly from the browser at /play with syntax highlighting, query history, and result visualization.
Materialized views
Jadual pra-agregat yang diselenggara secara berperingkat membolehkan anda melayan pertanyaan papan pemuka terhadap berbilion baris dengan kependaman sub-saat.
Distributed and replicated
Native support for sharding across nodes and replicating tables for high availability without external coordination services.
Why run ClickHouse on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.