Deploy ClassicPress in one click installation.
WordPress fork yang mengekalkan pengalaman editor klasik dengan kestabilan yang dipertingkatkan dan tiada kerumitan Gutenberg.
Choose a VPS plan for ClassicPress
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ClassicPress
ClassicPress ialah fork WordPress yang dipacu komuniti yang mengekalkan editor klasik TinyMCE yang biasa sambil membuang editor blok Gutenberg dan beban prestasi yang diperkenalkannya. Ia mengekalkan keserasian dengan kebanyakan tema dan pemalam WordPress sedia ada, menjadikannya laluan migrasi yang mudah untuk tapak dan pembangun yang mengutamakan tingkah laku CMS yang boleh diramal, stabil berbanding perubahan antara muka yang berterusan.
Mengehos sendiri ClassicPress pada VPS anda memberikan anda kawalan penuh ke atas konfigurasi PHP, penalaan pangkalan data dan masa kemas kini — menghapuskan sekatan pengehosan WordPress terurus sambil mengekalkan ekosistem WordPress yang anda sudah tahu.
Key features of ClassicPress
Classic Editor Preserved
Keeps the TinyMCE editor WordPress users know, so content creators can work productively without learning a new block-based interface.
WordPress Plugin Compatibility
Works with thousands of existing WordPress plugins and themes, so you migrate without rebuilding your site or replacing your existing toolset.
Stable Update Cycles
Long-term support focus means updates are predictable and backwards-compatible, reducing the risk of plugins breaking after a core upgrade.
Improved Performance
Removing Gutenberg's JavaScript overhead results in faster page loads and lower server resource usage compared to equivalent modern WordPress installations.
Full Customization Control
Custom post types, role management, and child theme support give developers the same flexibility as WordPress with a more stable foundation beneath it.
Why run ClassicPress on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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