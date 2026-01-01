Up to 68% off for CiviCRM

Deploy CiviCRM in one click installation.

Open-source constituent relationship management built for nonprofits, advocacy groups, and member-driven organizations.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM 29.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy CiviCRM in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for CiviCRM

63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with CiviCRM

CiviCRM ialah CRM sumber terbuka yang dibina khas untuk organisasi bukan untung, NGO, persatuan dan organisasi sivik. Tidak seperti CRM komersial yang berfokuskan jualan, setiap modul — kenalan, sumbangan, keahlian, acara, mel dan pengurusan kes — direka bentuk berdasarkan aliran kerja pengumpul dana, penganjur dan kakitangan program yang menguruskan konstituen dan bukannya petunjuk.

Pengehosan sendiri CiviCRM pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan rekod penderma, sejarah sumbangan dan data ahli di bawah kawalan penuh anda tanpa harga setiap kenalan, tiada pemproses data pihak ketiga, dan pemilikan penuh setiap laporan dan segmentasi yang anda bina.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of CiviCRM

Contact management

Track unlimited contacts, households, and organizations with relationships, tags, and custom fields tailored to nonprofit workflows.

Contributions and fundraising

Accept online donations, manage pledges, run recurring giving programs, and reconcile contributions with built-in financial reporting.

Membership management

Automate membership signups, renewals, and tiered benefits with configurable membership types and lifecycle reminders.

Events and registration

Create event pages, sell tickets, manage attendees, and track participation history alongside the rest of each contact record.

Email and mass mailing

Segment audiens, hantar letupan e-mel yang disasarkan, dan ukur pembukaan, klik, serta lantunan tanpa membayar yuran mel setiap kenalan.

Why run CiviCRM on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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