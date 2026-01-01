Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Bezmaksas automātiskās iknedēļas dublējumkopijas
Ļaunatūras skeneris
MI asistents
5,49  € /mēn.
30 dienu atmaksas garantija
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69% atlaide
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mēn.
Tiks atjaunots par 11,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.
1 vCPU kodols
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe diska vieta
4 TB joslas platums
Vispopulārākais
64% atlaide
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mēn.
Tiks atjaunots par 14,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.
2 vCPU kodoli
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe diska vieta
8 TB joslas platums
69% atlaide
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mēn.
Tiks atjaunots par 27,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.
4 vCPU kodoli
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe diska vieta
16 TB joslas platums
66% atlaide
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mēn.
Tiks atjaunots par 49,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.
8 vCPU kodoli
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe diska vieta
32 TB joslas platums
69% atlaide
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mēn.
Tiks atjaunots par 11,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.
1 vCPU kodols
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe diska vieta
4 TB joslas platums
Vispopulārākais
64% atlaide
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mēn.
Tiks atjaunots par 14,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.
2 vCPU kodoli
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe diska vieta
8 TB joslas platums
69% atlaide
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mēn.
Tiks atjaunots par 27,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.
4 vCPU kodoli
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe diska vieta
16 TB joslas platums
66% atlaide
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mēn.
Tiks atjaunots par 49,99 €/mēn. uz 2 gadiem. Atcel jebkurā laikā.
8 vCPU kodoli
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe diska vieta
32 TB joslas platums

Katrā plānā ir viss tev nepieciešamais un vēl vairāk

AMD EPYC procesori
NVMe SSD krātuve
Datu centri visā pasaulē
Bezmaksas iknedēļas dublējumkopijas
Ugunsmūra pārvaldība
1 Gb/s tīkla ātrums
Publiskā API
MI asistents, ko nodrošina MCP
Bezmaksas domēns uz 1 gadu
AMD EPYC procesori
NVMe SSD krātuve
Datu centri visā pasaulē
Bezmaksas iknedēļas dublējumkopijas
Ugunsmūra pārvaldība
1 Gb/s tīkla ātrums
Publiskā API
MI asistents, ko nodrošina MCP
Bezmaksas domēns uz 1 gadu

Visi plāni tiek apmaksāti avansā. Mēneša cena atspoguļo kopējo plāna cenu, kas dalīta ar mēnešu skaitu tavā plānā.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Ieteicamā servera atrašanās vieta:

Pārbauda...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Esmu ļoti apmierināts ar Hostinger VPS hostingu! Viņu darbspējas laiks vienmēr ir augstākajā līmenī, nodrošinot manas vietnes nevainojamu darbību. Ikreiz, kad man ir bijusi nepieciešama palīdzība, viņu tehniskā atbalsta komanda ir bijusi ātra, zinoša un patiesi izpalīdzīga.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Viss norit bez aizķeršanās un lieliski ar Hostinger, MI čatbotu + cilvēku čatu, ja MI nevar atrisināt tavu problēmu. Un viņu VPS ir vienkārši lielisks, bez liekiem kāpumiem un kritumiem. Paldies izstrādātāju komandai un visiem pārējiem iesaistītajiem. Tā tik turpināt 🚀

Noel
Noel

Beidzot VPS hostinga uzņēmums, kas visu dara pareizi! Laba cena. Lielisks portāls, kas respektē lietotāju laiku. Nevainojamas dublējumkopijas. Labs atbalsts. Uzticams. Nevainojama sajūta.

Omkar
Omkar

Pēc piekļuves zaudēšanas mana pašuzturētā n8n instancei es sazinājos ar Hostinger atbalsta komandu, un biju neizsakāmi pārsteigts. Kodee un atbalsta komandas darbinieks Muhameds bija neticami pacietīgi un rūpīgi.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Liels paldies Karlai par palīdzību ar šo N8N uzlabošanu manā Hostinger VPS. Pārliecinājos par profesionālismu un zinošumu, vēlreiz paldies Karlai.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS ir absolūti izcils. Tas vienmēr darbojas. Tas vienmēr ir ātrs un stabils. Nekādas dīkstāves, nekādu problēmu.

Martin K
Martin K

Viņi strādā ļoti labi, esmu ļoti apmierināts ar konkrētajiem pakalpojumiem, ko izmantoju caur viņiem. Nav tik dārgi kā dažās vietās – šeit ir patiešām lieliski VPS uzstādījumi un cenas.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30 dienu atmaksas garantija

Izmēģini bez riska ar mūsu 30 dienu naudas atmaksas garantiju. Sīkāku informāciju vari atrast mūsu naudas atmaksas politikā.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

Mums rūp tavs privātums

Šajā vietnē tiek izmantotas sīkdatnes, kas nepieciešamas, lai vietne pienācīgi darbotos un lai iegūtu datus par to, kā tu izmanto šo vietni, kā arī mārketinga vajadzībām. Sniedzot piekrišanu, tu piekrīti, ka tavā ierīcē tiek saglabātas sīkdatnes reklāmu mērķēšanai, personalizācijai un analīzei, kā aprakstīts mūsu sīkdatņu politikā.