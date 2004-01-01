Up to 70% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

週に1度の無料自動バックアップ
マルウェアスキャナー
AIアシスタント
¥ 1,019 /月
30日間の返金保証付き
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

67％オフ
KVM 1
¥ 3,049
¥ 1,019 /月
更新料は2年で¥ 1,879/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
1 vCPUコア
RAM容量：4GB
NVMeディスク容量：50GB
データ転送量：4TB
一番人気
63％オフ
KVM 2
¥ 3,839
¥ 1,409 /月
更新料は2年で¥ 2,349/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
2 vCPUコア
RAM容量：8GB
NVMeディスク容量：100GB
データ転送量：8TB
70％オフ
KVM 4
¥ 6,729
¥ 2,039 /月
更新料は2年で¥ 4,539/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
4 vCPUコア
RAM容量：16GB
NVMeディスク容量：200GB
データ転送量：16TB
65％オフ
KVM 8
¥ 11,579
¥ 4,069 /月
更新料は2年で¥ 7,829/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
8 vCPUコア
RAM容量：32GB
NVMeディスク容量：400GB
データ転送量：32TB
67％オフ
KVM 1
¥ 3,049
¥ 1,019 /月
更新料は2年で¥ 1,879/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
1 vCPUコア
RAM容量：4GB
NVMeディスク容量：50GB
データ転送量：4TB
一番人気
63％オフ
KVM 2
¥ 3,839
¥ 1,409 /月
更新料は2年で¥ 2,349/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
2 vCPUコア
RAM容量：8GB
NVMeディスク容量：100GB
データ転送量：8TB
70％オフ
KVM 4
¥ 6,729
¥ 2,039 /月
更新料は2年で¥ 4,539/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
4 vCPUコア
RAM容量：16GB
NVMeディスク容量：200GB
データ転送量：16TB
65％オフ
KVM 8
¥ 11,579
¥ 4,069 /月
更新料は2年で¥ 7,829/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
8 vCPUコア
RAM容量：32GB
NVMeディスク容量：400GB
データ転送量：32TB

どのプランでも充実の機能を完備

AMD EPYCプロセッサ
NVMe SSDストレージ
世界中のデータセンター
週に1度の無料バックアップ
ファイアウォール管理
1Gbpsのネットワーク速度
パブリックAPI
MCP搭載のAIアシスタント
ドメインが1年間無料
AMD EPYCプロセッサ
NVMe SSDストレージ
世界中のデータセンター
週に1度の無料バックアップ
ファイアウォール管理
1Gbpsのネットワーク速度
パブリックAPI
MCP搭載のAIアシスタント
ドメインが1年間無料

すべてのプランが前払いで決済されます。月額料金は合計金額を購入するプランの月数で割った金額となります。

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

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Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間によるチャットがすぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀

Noel
Noel

やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。

Omkar
Omkar

セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。

Sylvain
Sylvain

Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。

Martin K
Martin K

この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30日間の返金保証

30日間の返金保証により、安心してお試しいただけます。詳細は当社の返金ポリシーをご覧ください。

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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