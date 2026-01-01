Deploy Argilla in one click installation.
Collaborative AI dataset annotation platform for building high-quality training data for NLP, LLM, and multimodal projects.
בחרו תוכנית VPS עבור Argilla
בכל תוכנית יש את כל מה שאתם צריכים ויותר
מה אפשר לבנות עם Argilla
Argilla is a data-centric collaboration platform built for AI engineers and domain experts who need to create, annotate, and curate high-quality datasets for machine learning projects. It supports the full range of modern AI annotation tasks — text classification, named entity recognition, RAG evaluation, preference tuning, and RLHF — in a single unified interface with a Python SDK for programmatic control.
Self-hosting Argilla ensures that proprietary training data, annotation schemas, and model feedback never leave your organization's infrastructure. This deployment includes the complete stack: PostgreSQL for data persistence, Redis for job processing, Elasticsearch for semantic search, and dedicated worker services for handling large-scale background operations without impacting the annotation interface.
פיצ'רים עיקריים של Argilla
Collaborative Annotation
Assign annotation tasks to team members with role-based access control, enabling distributed labeling workflows where domain experts and AI engineers work from the same dataset without conflicts.
AI-Assisted Labeling
Accelerate annotation with AI-generated label suggestions and automated quality checks, reducing the manual effort required to build large training datasets without sacrificing accuracy.
Semantic Search
Explore and filter datasets using semantic similarity search powered by Elasticsearch, making it practical to find and review specific data patterns across millions of annotated records.
Python SDK Integration
Create, query, and manipulate datasets programmatically through the Argilla Python SDK, and export directly to Hugging Face Datasets or other formats for seamless training pipeline integration.
Multi-Task Support
Handle text classification, NER, ranking, preference tuning, and custom annotation schemas within a single platform, so one deployment serves the annotation needs of diverse AI projects.
למה להריץ את Argilla על Hostinger
השיקו בלחיצה אחת
הפעילו את היישום שלכם באופן מיידי עם התקנה מוגדרת מראש. ללא התקנה ידנית או שלבי התקנה מורכבים.
אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה
הגנו על היישומים שלכם בעזרת חומת אש מובנית, הגנת DDoS וניטור רצוף.
מנהל Docker מובנה
הריצו ונהלו מספר קונטיינרי Docker ממקום אחד. פרסו, עדכנו ונטרו את הפרויקטים שלכם בקלות.
השיקו בלחיצה אחת
הפעילו את היישום שלכם באופן מיידי עם התקנה מוגדרת מראש. ללא התקנה ידנית או שלבי התקנה מורכבים.
אבטחה שניתן לסמוך עליה
הגנו על היישומים שלכם בעזרת חומת אש מובנית, הגנת DDoS וניטור רצוף.
מנהל Docker מובנה
הריצו ונהלו מספר קונטיינרי Docker ממקום אחד. פרסו, עדכנו ונטרו את הפרויקטים שלכם בקלות.
אחסון VPS של Docker שאפשר לסמוך עליו
אני מרוצה בטירוף משירותי VPS של Hostinger! זמן הפעולה תמיד מעולה, מה שמאפשר לאתר שלי לרוץ בצורה חלקה. בכל פעם שהצטרכתי עזרה, צוות התמיכה הטכנית היה מהיר, מקצועי ובאמת מועיל.
הכל חלק ומעולה ב-Hostinger, צ'אט בוט AI + צ'אט אנושי, אם AI לא יכול לפתור את השאלה שלכם. אה, וה-VPS שלהם פשוט אש, בלי עליות ומורדות. תודה לצוות הפיתוח ולכל מי שהיה מעורב. תמשיכו ככה 🚀
סוף סוף חברת אחסון VPS שעושה את זה כמו שצריך! מחיר טוב. פורטל מעולה שמכבד את הזמן של המשתמשים שלו. גיבויים חלקים. תמיכה טובה. אמין. מרגיש יציב כסלע.
פניתי לתמיכה של Hostinger לאחר שאיבדתי גישה לשרת n8n שלי שאירחתי בעצמי, והתרשמתי מאוד. Kodee ומוחמד מצוות התמיכה היו ממש סבלניים ויסודיים.
תודה רבה לקרלה על העזרה בשדרוג N8N הזה ב-Hostinger VPS שלי. מקצועית ובעלת ידע, תודה שוב קרלה.
Hostinger VPS הוא לגמרי יוצא מן הכלל. הוא פשוט תמיד עובד. הוא תמיד מהיר ויציב. אף פעם לא תקוע, אף פעם לא קורס.
החברה מתפקדת מצוין, אני מרוצה מאוד מהשירותים הספציפיים שאני עושה בהם שימוש. הם לא יקרים כמו מקומות אחרים, עם מערכי VPS מעולים ומחירים נהדרים.