Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Besplatne automatske tjedne sigurnosne kopije
Skener zlonamjernog softvera
AI asistent
5,49  € /mj
30-dnevno jamstvo povrata novca
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69 % popusta
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mj
Obnavlja se po cijeni: 11,99 €/mj za 2 godine. Otkažite bilo kada.
1 vCPU jezgra
4 GB RAM-a
50 GB NVMe prostora na disku
4 TB propusnosti
NAJPOPULARNIJE
64 % popusta
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mj
Obnavlja se po cijeni: 14,99 €/mj za 2 godine. Otkažite bilo kada.
Broj vCPU jezgri: 2
8 GB RAM-a
100 GB NVMe prostora na disku
8 TB propusnosti
69 % popusta
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mj
Obnavlja se po cijeni: 27,99 €/mj za 2 godine. Otkažite bilo kada.
Broj vCPU jezgri: 4
16 GB RAM-a
200 GB NVMe prostora na disku
16 TB propusnosti
66 % popusta
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mj
Obnavlja se po cijeni: 49,99 €/mj za 2 godine. Otkažite bilo kada.
Broj vCPU jezgri: 8
32 GB RAM-a
400 GB NVMe prostora na disku
32 TB propusnosti
69 % popusta
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mj
Obnavlja se po cijeni: 11,99 €/mj za 2 godine. Otkažite bilo kada.
1 vCPU jezgra
4 GB RAM-a
50 GB NVMe prostora na disku
4 TB propusnosti
NAJPOPULARNIJE
64 % popusta
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mj
Obnavlja se po cijeni: 14,99 €/mj za 2 godine. Otkažite bilo kada.
Broj vCPU jezgri: 2
8 GB RAM-a
100 GB NVMe prostora na disku
8 TB propusnosti
69 % popusta
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mj
Obnavlja se po cijeni: 27,99 €/mj za 2 godine. Otkažite bilo kada.
Broj vCPU jezgri: 4
16 GB RAM-a
200 GB NVMe prostora na disku
16 TB propusnosti
66 % popusta
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mj
Obnavlja se po cijeni: 49,99 €/mj za 2 godine. Otkažite bilo kada.
Broj vCPU jezgri: 8
32 GB RAM-a
400 GB NVMe prostora na disku
32 TB propusnosti

Svaki plan ima sve što trebate i više od toga

AMD EPYC procesori
NVMe SSD pohrana
Podatkovni centri diljem svijeta
Besplatne tjedne sigurnosne kopije
Upravljanje vatrozidom
Brzina mreže od 1 Gbps
Javni API
AI asistent pokretan MCP-om
Besplatna domena za 1 godinu
AMD EPYC procesori
NVMe SSD pohrana
Podatkovni centri diljem svijeta
Besplatne tjedne sigurnosne kopije
Upravljanje vatrozidom
Brzina mreže od 1 Gbps
Javni API
AI asistent pokretan MCP-om
Besplatna domena za 1 godinu

Svi planovi plaćaju se unaprijed. Mjesečna cijena odražava ukupnu cijenu plana podijeljenu s brojem mjeseci u vašem planu.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Preporučena lokacija servera:

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Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Izuzetno sam zadovoljan Hostingerovim VPS hostingom! Njihova dostupnost je dosljedno vrhunska, što osigurava nesmetan rad moje stranice. Kad god mi je bila potrebna pomoć, njihov tim za tehničku podršku bio je brz, stručan i iskreno uslužan.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Sve ide glatko i odlično uz Hostinger, AI chatbot + ljudski chat, ako AI ne može riješiti vaše pitanje. A VPS im je jednostavno top, bez uspona i padova. Hvala razvojnom timu i svima ostalima koji su sudjelovali. Samo tako nastavite 🚀

Noel
Noel

Konačno tvrtka za VPS hosting koja sve radi kako treba! Dobra cijena. Izvrstan portal koji poštuje vrijeme svojih korisnika. Besprijekorne sigurnosne kopije. Dobra podrška. Pouzdano. Djeluje izuzetno kvalitetno.

Omkar
Omkar

Obratio sam se podršci Hostingera nakon što sam izgubio pristup svom samostalno postavljenom n8n i ne mogu biti više zadivljen. Kodee i Mohammad iz tima za podršku bili su nevjerojatno strpljivi i temeljiti.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Puno hvala Carli što mi je pomogla s ovom N8N nadogradnjom na mom Hostinger VPS-u. Profesionalna i stručna, još jednom hvala Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS je apsolutno izvanredan. Uvijek radi. Uvijek je brz i stabilan. Nikad ne pada, nikad se ne ruši.

Martin K
Martin K

Tvrtka dobro posluje, jako sam zadovoljan specifičnim uslugama koje koristim preko njih. Nisu toliko skupe kao kod nekih, a imaju odlične VPS postavke i cjenovne planove.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30-dnevno jamstvo povrata novca

Isprobajte bez rizika uz naše 30-dnevno jamstvo povrata novca. Za detalje pogledajte našu Politiku povrata.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
recenzije
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
recenzije
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
recenzije

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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