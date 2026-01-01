autobrr
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring
Σχετικά με autobrr
autobrr is a modern download automation platform designed for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring capabilities. Built as the next generation of tools like autodl-irssi, it monitors indexer IRC channels where new torrents are announced instantly upon upload, grabbing files based on configured filters and forwarding them to download clients automatically. The platform consolidates functionality from multiple legacy tools into a single, efficient solution that handles the entire automation workflow from announcement detection to download client delivery.
Common Use Cases
Media enthusiasts use autobrr to automatically grab new movie and TV show releases from private trackers the moment they're announced, ensuring first access to high-quality content before it becomes heavily seeded. Home media server operators integrate autobrr with Radarr and Sonarr to create fully automated content acquisition pipelines that monitor multiple indexers simultaneously and route downloads to appropriate download clients. Private tracker power users leverage autobrr's real-time IRC monitoring to maintain ratio requirements by snatching freeleech torrents and popular releases immediately upon announcement. Data hoarders employ autobrr to monitor usenet indexers and private trackers for specific content patterns, automatically downloading releases that match complex filter criteria across multiple sources.
Key Features
- Real-time IRC monitoring of indexer channels for instant torrent announcement detection
- Advanced filtering system supporting complex rules based on size, category, uploader, and custom regex patterns
- Multi-client support including qBittorrent, Deluge, Transmission, Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, and watch folders
- Integration with popular media automation tools like Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, and Whisparr
- Usenet indexer support through NZB monitoring and API integration
- Torrent file parsing and metadata extraction for intelligent routing decisions
- Release grouping and duplicate detection to prevent downloading multiple copies
- Statistics tracking and download history for monitoring automation performance
- Web-based interface for configuration management and real-time activity monitoring
- API access for integration with custom scripts and external automation tools
Why deploy autobrr on Hostinger VPS
Deploying autobrr on Hostinger VPS ensures 24/7 availability for IRC monitoring and instant torrent grabbing without dependency on local machines being powered on. The dedicated resources provide reliable performance for processing multiple IRC channels simultaneously and handling high-frequency torrent announcements during peak release times. Self-hosting on VPS infrastructure maintains privacy over download patterns and tracker activity while providing consistent uptime for time-sensitive automation workflows. With full server access, users can configure complex filtering rules, integrate with multiple download clients and media servers, and maintain persistent IRC connections for first access to new releases without local network limitations or power interruptions.
