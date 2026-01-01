autobrr is a modern download automation platform designed for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring capabilities. Built as the next generation of tools like autodl-irssi, it monitors indexer IRC channels where new torrents are announced instantly upon upload, grabbing files based on configured filters and forwarding them to download clients automatically. The platform consolidates functionality from multiple legacy tools into a single, efficient solution that handles the entire automation workflow from announcement detection to download client delivery.

Common Use Cases

Media enthusiasts use autobrr to automatically grab new movie and TV show releases from private trackers the moment they're announced, ensuring first access to high-quality content before it becomes heavily seeded. Home media server operators integrate autobrr with Radarr and Sonarr to create fully automated content acquisition pipelines that monitor multiple indexers simultaneously and route downloads to appropriate download clients. Private tracker power users leverage autobrr's real-time IRC monitoring to maintain ratio requirements by snatching freeleech torrents and popular releases immediately upon announcement. Data hoarders employ autobrr to monitor usenet indexers and private trackers for specific content patterns, automatically downloading releases that match complex filter criteria across multiple sources.

Key Features

Real-time IRC monitoring of indexer channels for instant torrent announcement detection

Advanced filtering system supporting complex rules based on size, category, uploader, and custom regex patterns

Multi-client support including qBittorrent, Deluge, Transmission, Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, and watch folders

Integration with popular media automation tools like Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, and Whisparr

Usenet indexer support through NZB monitoring and API integration

Torrent file parsing and metadata extraction for intelligent routing decisions

Release grouping and duplicate detection to prevent downloading multiple copies

Statistics tracking and download history for monitoring automation performance

Web-based interface for configuration management and real-time activity monitoring

API access for integration with custom scripts and external automation tools

Why deploy autobrr on Hostinger VPS

Deploying autobrr on Hostinger VPS ensures 24/7 availability for IRC monitoring and instant torrent grabbing without dependency on local machines being powered on. The dedicated resources provide reliable performance for processing multiple IRC channels simultaneously and handling high-frequency torrent announcements during peak release times. Self-hosting on VPS infrastructure maintains privacy over download patterns and tracker activity while providing consistent uptime for time-sensitive automation workflows. With full server access, users can configure complex filtering rules, integrate with multiple download clients and media servers, and maintain persistent IRC connections for first access to new releases without local network limitations or power interruptions.