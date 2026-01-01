Soketi is a high-performance, open-source WebSocket server that implements the Pusher protocol, making it a fully compatible drop-in replacement for Pusher Channels. Any application already using the Pusher SDK — whether built with Laravel, Next.js, Vue, React, or plain JavaScript — can switch to a self-hosted Soketi instance by changing only a few environment variables, with no code rewrites required.

Self-hosting Soketi on your VPS eliminates per-connection and per-message fees that scale sharply with user growth. Built on uWebSockets.js for high-throughput, low-latency message delivery, Soketi handles thousands of concurrent WebSocket connections at a fixed monthly cost while keeping your real-time data entirely within your own infrastructure.