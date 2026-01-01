Deploy Soketi in one click installation.
Self-hosted, Pusher-compatible WebSocket server for real-time apps with no per-message fees and full protocol compatibility.
Elige un plan VPS para Soketi
Cada plan tiene todo lo que necesitas y más
Todo lo que puedes crear con Soketi
Soketi is a high-performance, open-source WebSocket server that implements the Pusher protocol, making it a fully compatible drop-in replacement for Pusher Channels. Any application already using the Pusher SDK — whether built with Laravel, Next.js, Vue, React, or plain JavaScript — can switch to a self-hosted Soketi instance by changing only a few environment variables, with no code rewrites required.
Self-hosting Soketi on your VPS eliminates per-connection and per-message fees that scale sharply with user growth. Built on uWebSockets.js for high-throughput, low-latency message delivery, Soketi handles thousands of concurrent WebSocket connections at a fixed monthly cost while keeping your real-time data entirely within your own infrastructure.
Funciones clave de Soketi
Pusher Protocol Compatible
Works with all existing Pusher client SDKs and server libraries — switch from Pusher to Soketi by changing environment variables, not code.
Public and Private Channels
Supports public, private, and presence channels out of the box, covering live notifications, collaborative features, and online presence indicators.
High-Performance Core
Built on uWebSockets.js for high-throughput, low-latency message delivery that scales to thousands of concurrent connections efficiently.
HTTP Event API
Trigger events from server-side code via the Pusher-compatible HTTP API, integrating real-time broadcasting into any backend service.
Metrics and Monitoring
Built-in Prometheus-compatible metrics endpoint on port 9601 for monitoring connection counts, message throughput, and server health.
¿Por qué ejecutar Soketi en Hostinger?
Publica con un clic
Lanza tu aplicación al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalaciones manuales ni procesos complicados.
Seguridad de primer nivel
Protege tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, protección DDoS y monitorización continua.
Administrador de Docker integrado
Ejecuta múltiples contenedores Docker desde un único panel. Despliega, actualiza y monitoriza tus proyectos con facilidad.
Publica con un clic
Lanza tu aplicación al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalaciones manuales ni procesos complicados.
Seguridad de primer nivel
Protege tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, protección DDoS y monitorización continua.
Administrador de Docker integrado
Ejecuta múltiples contenedores Docker desde un único panel. Despliega, actualiza y monitoriza tus proyectos con facilidad.
El mejor hosting VPS con Docker
¡Estoy increíblemente satisfecho con el hosting VPS de Hostinger! Su disponibilidad es siempre excelente, lo que garantiza que mi sitio web funcione a la perfección. Siempre que he necesitado ayuda, su equipo de soporte técnico ha sido rápido, competente y realmente servicial.
Todo va perfecto con Hostinger, el chatbot con IA y la asistencia humana se complementan de maravilla. El VPS es increíble, siempre estable. Gracias al equipo de desarrollo y a todos los que lo hacen posible. ¡Enhorabuena! 🚀
¡Por fin un proveedor de hosting VPS que lo hace bien! Tiene buenos precios, un panel de control excelente que respeta el tiempo de los usuarios, backups impecables, un buen soporte y es totalmente estable.
Contacté con el soporte de Hostinger tras perder el acceso a mi instancia n8n autoalojada y quedé muy impresionado. Kodee y Mohammad, del equipo de soporte, fueron increíblemente pacientes y minuciosos.
Muchas gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de N8N en mi VPS de Hostinger. Fue muy profesional y se nota que sabe mucho. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.
El VPS de Hostinger es increíble. Siempre funciona, es rápido y estable. Nunca se cae ni falla.
La empresa va muy bien, estoy muy conforme con los servicios que uso. No es tan cara como otras y tiene planes y VPS realmente buenos.