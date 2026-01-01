Build your brand with a .security domain

CA$ 4,184.79 /yrCA$ 2,887.49 /1st year
Save 31%
For first year
.security

Why a .security domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .security domain

What is a .security domain?

.security is a generic top-level domain for security-related sites, products, and services. It has no special eligibility restrictions, and is managed by XYZ.COM LLC.

Who is a .security domain for?

A .security domain works well for cybersecurity firms, IT teams, compliance consultants, and risk management services that want to signal trust, protection, and expertise. It also suits security-focused tools and awareness projects.

Why choose a .security domain?

A .security domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, improving recognition and trust in links, emails, and marketing. It offers a focused, professional option that supports consistent branding as your business grows.

Domain information for .security

TLD
.security
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.security domain FAQs

What does a .security domain mean?

A .security domain signals a focus on cybersecurity, safety, or trust. It’s commonly used by security companies, consultants, products, and awareness projects.

Is a .security domain trusted?

Yes. .security is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works like other domains in browsers, email, and search results. Trust comes from the site’s setup and content, not just the extension.

Is a .security a good domain?

Yes, if your brand or project is related to security, privacy, or risk management. Search engines treat it like any other TLD for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .security domain or .com domain?

Choose .security if you want a clear industry signal and the .com version is unavailable or unrelated. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or general-purpose brand.

Who can register a .security domain?

Anyone can register a .security domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without a local presence or special membership requirement.

Are there restrictions on .security domains?

There are no special eligibility restrictions, but the name must follow standard domain rules. It can’t contain invalid characters, and reserved names may be blocked by the registry.

How much does a .security domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .security domain costs CA$ 2,887.49 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CA$ 4,184.79/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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