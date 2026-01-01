Build your brand with a .protection domain
About the .protection domain
What is a .protection domain?
.protection is a generic TLD operated by XYZ.COM LLC. It has no public eligibility limits, and is typically used for security, brand protection, or trust-focused sites.
Who is a .protection domain for?
A .protection domain works well for security providers, insurance teams, legal services, and safety-focused projects that want to signal trust and risk protection. It suits both specialized campaigns and growing organizations.
Why choose a .protection domain?
A .protection domain helps visitors understand your site’s focus right away and supports clear, consistent branding across your website, email, and campaigns. It can improve recognition and make your online presence easier to manage as you grow.