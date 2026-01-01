Build your brand with a .guitars domain

CA$ 209.29 /yrCA$ 145.09 /1st year
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.guitars

About the .guitars domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .guitars domain

What is a .guitars domain?

.guitars is a generic top-level domain for guitar players, music sites, and instrument businesses. It’s open and unrestricted, with no special eligibility limits.

Who is a .guitars domain for?

A .guitars domain works well for musicians, guitar teachers, instrument shops, repair services, and fan sites who want a clear, memorable web address for guitar-related content.

Why choose a .guitars domain?

A .guitars domain helps visitors quickly understand your website’s focus and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear, professional web addresses and can work well across sites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .guitars

TLD
.guitars
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
CA$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

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.guitars domain FAQs

What does a .guitars domain mean?

A .guitars domain signals a connection to guitars, music gear, lessons, or a guitar-focused brand. It is commonly used by players, stores, teachers, and communities to make the site topic clear at a glance.

Is a .guitars domain trusted?

Yes. .guitars is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website content, security, and reputation than on the extension itself.

Is a .guitars a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about guitars or the guitar industry. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content relevance and site quality matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .guitars domain or .com domain?

Choose .guitars if you want a name that instantly shows a guitar focus or if your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.

Who can register a .guitars domain?

Anyone can register a .guitars domain. It does not have residency, industry, or membership requirements, so individuals and businesses can both register one.

Are there restrictions on .guitars domains?

Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or prohibited terms set by the registry.

How much does a .{tld} domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .{tld} domain costs CA$ 145.09 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CA$ 209.29/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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