Build your brand with a .car domain
About the .car domain
What is a .car domain?
.car is a generic top-level domain for automotive sites, brands, and industry use. It is open for registration and managed by XYZ.COM LLC, with some names reserved under registry rules.
Who is a .car domain for?
.car domains suit car dealerships, auto marketplaces, vehicle review sites, and rental services that want a clear, industry-specific web address. They’re also a fit for auto brands and mobility projects aiming to build trust and recognition.
Why choose a .car domain?
A .car domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for web addresses and email, supporting consistent use as your business grows.