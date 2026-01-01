Build your brand with a .auto domain
About the .auto domain
What is a .auto domain?
.auto is a generic top-level domain originally aimed at the automotive industry. It’s now used for car-related brands, dealerships, and auto services, with no public geographic eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .auto domain for?
The .auto domain works well for automotive businesses, car dealers, repair shops, and mobility services that want a clear, industry-focused web address. It also suits vehicle marketplaces and auto blogs.
Why choose a .auto domain?
A .auto domain helps visitors understand your business instantly and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear web and email branding, improves consistency across marketing, and gives your online presence a focused, professional look as you grow.