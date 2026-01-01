Deploy Scrypted in one-click installation.
High-performance home video integration platform and NVR with AI-powered smart detections.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Scrypted
Scrypted is an open-source home video integration platform and network video recorder (NVR) that unifies IP cameras across smart home ecosystems including HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and Home Assistant. Its hardware-accelerated transcoding and plugin architecture deliver low-latency live streams and reliable 24/7 recordings without vendor lock-in.
The Scrypted NVR plugin adds continuous recording with AI-powered smart detections, instant motion alerts, and a polished mobile and desktop app for remote monitoring. Self-hosting on your VPS gives you full ownership of your footage and eliminates ongoing cloud subscription fees.
Key features of Scrypted
Smart Home Integration
Stream cameras to HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and Home Assistant simultaneously from a single unified platform.
24/7 NVR Recording
Record every camera around the clock with the Scrypted NVR plugin and browse footage through intuitive timeline navigation.
AI Smart Detections
Receive intelligent motion, person, vehicle, and animal alerts powered by on-device machine learning models.
Hardware Acceleration
Leverage GPU or hardware-accelerated video decoding for smooth, low-latency streams with minimal CPU overhead.
Plugin Ecosystem
Extend functionality with hundreds of community plugins supporting cameras, locks, sensors, and smart home devices.
Why run Scrypted on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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