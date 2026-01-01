Papra is an open-source document management and archiving platform designed for long-term storage and easy retrieval of personal and organizational documents â€” receipts, warranties, contracts, and anything you need to keep. Unlike bloated DMS solutions, Papra focuses on simplicity: upload documents, tag them, search them, and find them again years later.

Self-hosting Papra on your own VPS puts your documents under your full control with no third-party access, no per-document fees, and no storage limits beyond your own disk. The built-in SQLite database means zero infrastructure dependencies â€” just a single container and a volume.