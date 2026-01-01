Paperless-ngx is a community-maintained document management system that transforms physical paperwork into a searchable, organized digital archive. It automatically OCR-processes scanned images and PDFs, classifies documents, and applies tags so every invoice, contract, and receipt becomes instantly findable by content. Gotenberg and Apache Tika handle Office documents and complex formats that standard OCR pipelines miss.

Self-hosting Paperless-ngx on your VPS keeps sensitive financial records, contracts, and personal documents on your own infrastructure â€” never on a third-party cloud. Dedicated VPS resources ensure fast OCR processing even for large document batches, while persistent volumes protect your entire archive and database through updates and restarts.