OTOBO is a fully open-source, web-based ticketing and service management platform forked from ((OTRS)) Community Edition in 2019. It brings enterprise-grade IT helpdesk capabilities â€” ticket queues, SLA tracking, a built-in FAQ/knowledge base, ITSM workflows, and a CMDB â€” without licensing fees or vendor lock-in. OTOBO supports multi-channel communication via email, phone, and web forms, and ships with a rule-based automation engine that handles routing, escalations, and notifications out of the box.

Self-hosting OTOBO on your own VPS puts all ticket data, customer records, and SLA reports under your control. This template deploys the full production stack: the OTOBO web application and background daemon, MariaDB for persistent storage, a dedicated Elasticsearch node for fast full-text search across all tickets, and Redis for session caching and performance.