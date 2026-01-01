Deploy OctoBot in one click installation.
Open-source crypto trading bot for automating AI, grid, DCA, and TradingView strategies on 15+ exchanges.
Choose a VPS plan for OctoBot
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OctoBot
OctoBot is a free, open-source cryptocurrency trading bot that connects to Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Hyperliquid, OKX, KuCoin, Bybit, and more than 15 other exchanges through a single web interface. It supports grid trading, dollar-cost averaging, market making, AI-driven strategies, TradingView webhook automation, and a fully scriptable backtesting engine for refining setups against historical market data.
Self-hosting OctoBot on your own VPS keeps every API key, profile, and trade history under your direct control, with no custodial layer between you and the exchange. The browser UI runs 24/7 on your VPS so strategies keep executing even when your local machine is offline, and the tentacles plugin system lets you extend the bot with custom signals or interfaces without touching the upstream image.
Key features of OctoBot
15+ exchange support
Connect to Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Hyperliquid, OKX, KuCoin, Bybit, and many more spot and futures exchanges from one deployment.
Multiple strategy types
Run grid trading, DCA, market making, arbitrage, AI-driven signals, and TradingView webhook strategies side by side in independent profiles.
TradingView automation
Receive TradingView alerts directly into OctoBot to trigger trades from your favourite Pine Script indicators without intermediary services.
Backtesting engine
Replay strategies against historical market data with detailed performance reports before risking capital on a live exchange.
Tentacles plugin system
Extend OctoBot with community tentacles for new strategies, exchanges, and interfaces, or write your own without forking the project.
Telegram and web alerts
Monitor portfolio and trade activity from the built-in web dashboard or push live notifications to Telegram for on-the-go control.
Why run OctoBot on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.