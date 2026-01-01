OctoBot is a free, open-source cryptocurrency trading bot that connects to Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Hyperliquid, OKX, KuCoin, Bybit, and more than 15 other exchanges through a single web interface. It supports grid trading, dollar-cost averaging, market making, AI-driven strategies, TradingView webhook automation, and a fully scriptable backtesting engine for refining setups against historical market data.

Self-hosting OctoBot on your own VPS keeps every API key, profile, and trade history under your direct control, with no custodial layer between you and the exchange. The browser UI runs 24/7 on your VPS so strategies keep executing even when your local machine is offline, and the tentacles plugin system lets you extend the bot with custom signals or interfaces without touching the upstream image.