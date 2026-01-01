Up to 70% off for Mayan EDMS

Deploy Mayan EDMS in one click installation.

Open-source enterprise document management with OCR, full-text search, workflows, role-based permissions, and version control.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$12.29/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Mayan EDMS in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Mayan EDMS

MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Mayan EDMS

Mayan EDMS is a free, open-source enterprise-grade document management system that captures, stores, organizes, and retrieves your organization's documents through a clean web interface. Built on Django and used in healthcare, legal, government, and financial organizations worldwide, Mayan provides OCR, full-text search, automated workflows, fine-grained role-based access control, version history, and metadata-driven cabinets â€” features typically found in commercial DMS products that cost thousands of dollars per seat.

Self-hosting Mayan EDMS on your VPS keeps every document, audit log, and workflow inside your infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party SaaS. Documents are stored encrypted at rest, and the rich permission system lets you separate visibility between departments, clients, or compliance scopes.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Mayan EDMS

OCR and full-text search

Built-in OCR extracts text from scanned PDFs and images, indexing every word for instant full-text search across the entire document library.

Automated workflows

Define multi-step approval workflows with conditional routing, parallel review, and triggered actions on document state transitions.

Role-based permissions

Granular access control at document, cabinet, and metadata-type level lets you separate visibility per department, client, or compliance scope.

Cabinets and metadata

Organize documents into hierarchical cabinets with custom metadata fields, smart filing rules, and tag-based filtering for fast retrieval.

Version history and audit log

Every upload, edit, comment, and view is versioned and audited, providing a complete chain of custody for compliance and regulatory requirements.

REST API and integrations

Comprehensive REST API and webhook system make it straightforward to integrate Mayan with existing CRMs, ERP, and electronic-signature platforms.

Why run Mayan EDMS on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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