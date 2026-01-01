Deploy LibreBooking in one-click installation.
Open-source resource scheduling and reservation system for rooms, equipment, and shared organizational assets.
Choose a VPS plan for LibreBooking
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LibreBooking
LibreBooking is a community-driven fork of Booked Scheduler that turns any web browser into a self-service reservation desk for rooms, vehicles, lab equipment, sports facilities, or any other shared resource. Calendar-style availability views, recurring bookings, approval workflows, and quotas let organizations replace spreadsheets and shared inboxes with a structured booking system.
Self-hosting LibreBooking on your own VPS keeps reservation data, member contact details, and usage history entirely under your control, with no per-user fees and no dependence on third-party SaaS calendars. The bundled MariaDB database persists every reservation, group, and accessory definition across restarts.
Key features of LibreBooking
Resource reservations
Book rooms, equipment, and shared assets through calendar-style views with day, week, and month layouts.
Recurring bookings
Schedule daily, weekly, or monthly recurring reservations with conflict detection and end-date controls.
Approval workflows
Require reservations to be approved by resource administrators before they take effect, with email notifications at every step.
Groups and permissions
Assign users to groups, grant per-resource access, and enforce booking quotas to keep high-demand assets fairly distributed.
Accessories and add-ons
Attach quantity-limited accessories such as projectors or microphones to reservations so inventory stays synchronized.
REST API and reports
Integrate with external systems through the REST API and pull utilization reports to inform capacity planning.
Why run LibreBooking on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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