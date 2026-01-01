This headless Kodi deployment runs a persistent media library server without a display, enabling multiple Kodi clients across your network to share a single centralised MariaDB-backed database. Rather than each Kodi instance maintaining its own separate library, all clients connect to the shared database for unified watch history, ratings, and metadata. A built-in web interface lets you manage media sources, trigger library scans, and install add-ons from any browser.

Self-hosting on a VPS makes your shared Kodi library always available to every client on your network, regardless of whether any other machine is running. Connect your other Kodi installations to the deployment's database and web interface ports to start sharing your library.