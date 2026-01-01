Deploy Iceshrimp in one click installation.
Decentralized ActivityPub social network built on .NET, succeeding Misskey with a faster, leaner backend.
Choose a VPS plan for Iceshrimp
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Iceshrimp
Iceshrimp.NET is a complete rewrite of the Iceshrimp fediverse server, swapping the original Node.js stack for a modern .NET backend and a Blazor WebAssembly frontend. The result is a federated social network that runs ActivityPub at a fraction of the memory and CPU footprint of Misskey-family servers, while staying fully compatible with the wider fediverse.
Self-hosting Iceshrimp on your VPS keeps your community, content, and moderation policies under your control â€” with no algorithmic feeds, no advertising, and no platform lock-in. A Mastodon-compatible API also lets users keep their favourite mobile and web clients.
Key features of Iceshrimp
ActivityPub Federation
Connects natively with Mastodon, Misskey, Pleroma, and the rest of the fediverse so your users can follow and interact across thousands of independent servers.
Mastodon-compatible API
Drop-in support for popular Mastodon clients like Elk, Phanpy, Ice Cubes, and Tusky means users keep the apps they already love.
Lean .NET Backend
The all-new .NET backend is significantly faster and more resource-efficient than Misskey-family servers, making smaller VPS plans viable for federated hosting.
Configurable Public Preview
An HTML-only public preview lets logged-out visitors browse local content without exposing the full client app, with granular controls over what is shown.
Authorized Fetch & Block Lists
Built-in support for authorized fetch, block-list or allow-list federation modes, and configurable signature validation gives admins strong moderation tooling.
Migration from Iceshrimp-JS
A well-supported upgrade path means existing Iceshrimp-JS instances can move to the new backend without losing accounts, posts, or follows.
Why run Iceshrimp on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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