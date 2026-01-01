Deploy Hiccup in one click installation.
A fast, static start page for organizing your most important links and bookmarks in one place.
Choose a VPS plan for Hiccup
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hiccup
Hiccup is a lightweight, open-source static start page designed to put your most-used links front and centre. Built as a React application served by Nginx, it requires no database and no backend â€” just a JSON configuration file that you can edit directly or manage through the built-in config editor. Featured cards, organized categories, and a powerful multi-provider search bar make it trivially fast to jump to any bookmark from a single tab.
Self-hosting Hiccup on your own VPS means your bookmarks stay private, load instantly from static files, and remain accessible from any device. With PWA support, keyboard shortcuts, drag-and-drop link management, and read-only mode for shared screens, Hiccup fits equally well as a personal browser start page or a household dashboard for shared services.
Key features of Hiccup
Multi-Provider Search
Search across Google, DuckDuckGo, Amazon, and custom providers simultaneously, or jump directly to a saved link by name or tag.
JSON Config Editor
Manage your entire dashboard through a built-in config editor â€” load from URL or local file, preview multiple configs, and download backups anytime.
Drag and Drop Links
Add or update links and card backgrounds by dragging URLs or images from another browser window directly onto any card.
Keyboard Navigation
Full keyboard shortcut support lets you open links, toggle edit mode, and navigate the dashboard without touching the mouse.
PWA and Mobile Ready
Install Hiccup as a Progressive Web App on any device for fast, home-screen access to all your bookmarks from desktop or mobile.
Why run Hiccup on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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