Halo is a fully open-source, modern content management system built on Spring Boot and reactive PostgreSQL. It provides a rich plugin and theme marketplace, a block-based editor, multi-content-type publishing, and a clean admin console â€” making it suitable for everything from personal blogs to company websites.

With over 39,000 GitHub stars and active development, Halo is one of the most widely adopted self-hosted CMS platforms. Self-hosting on your own VPS gives you full control over your content, no per-post fees, and the flexibility to extend the platform with plugins without being gated by a subscription tier.