Grav is a modern flat-file CMS that stores all content as Markdown files on the filesystem, eliminating the database entirely. Built on PHP with Twig templating, it delivers fast page loads through file-based caching, a built-in admin panel for non-technical editors, and over 300 plugins for forms, SEO, search, and multilingual content.

Self-hosting Grav on your VPS means backups are as simple as copying a folder, version control is handled by Git natively, and there are no database connection limits, query tuning headaches, or separate backup jobs â€” just files and your application running on hardware you control.