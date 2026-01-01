Deploy Grafana Pyroscope in one click installation.
Open-source continuous profiling backend that helps you debug CPU, memory, and latency issues down to a single line of code.
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What you can build with Grafana Pyroscope
Grafana Pyroscope is an open-source continuous profiling database built to store and query profiling data from production applications at scale. Unlike one-off profilers that you run during incidents, Pyroscope ingests profiles continuously from Go, Java, Python, Ruby, Node.js, Rust, .NET, eBPF, and OpenTelemetry sources so you can compare flame graphs across deployments, regions, or any custom label.
Self-hosting Pyroscope on your VPS keeps sensitive profile data (often containing function names, file paths, and stack traces from your code) off third-party services while letting you tune retention and storage to match your workload. The bundled single-binary mode runs the distributor, ingester, query, and compactor components in one container with local filesystem storage â€” no Kubernetes, object storage, or external dependencies required.
Key features of Grafana Pyroscope
Continuous Profiling
Ingest profiles from running services around the clock instead of waiting for an incident, so you can compare any two points in time on a flame graph.
Multi-Language Support
Native SDKs for Go, Java, Python, Ruby, Node.js, Rust, and .NET, plus Grafana Alloy auto-instrumentation and eBPF for zero-code profiling of any binary.
OpenTelemetry Compatible
Accept profiles over the OpenTelemetry protocol and correlate them with existing traces, metrics, and logs without changing your collector pipeline.
Flame Graph Comparisons
Diff two flame graphs side by side to instantly see which functions regressed after a deploy, scaled poorly under load, or improved after a fix.
Tag-Based Filtering
Slice profiles by any label â€” service, region, version, tenant, or custom dimension â€” to isolate the exact workload causing a performance regression.
Single Binary Storage
Runs as one container with local filesystem storage by default, with optional S3, GCS, and Azure backends when you outgrow a single node.
Why run Grafana Pyroscope on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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