Ghost is a fully open-source headless CMS built around the needs of professional publishers. Unlike general-purpose content management systems, every feature â€” from the editor to native email newsletters and membership management â€” is designed specifically for writers and online creators.

Self-hosting Ghost on your VPS means you own your subscriber list, control your content, and avoid per-member fees and platform lock-in. With a MySQL database included, your posts, members, and settings persist reliably without depending on any third-party service.