DokuWiki is a lightweight, standards-compliant wiki that stores all content in plain text files rather than a database. This file-based design keeps the setup minimal and makes backups trivially simple â€” just copy the files. Despite its simplicity, DokuWiki provides a full-featured editing experience, hierarchical namespace organization, granular access controls, and an extensive plugin ecosystem that can extend functionality without adding infrastructure complexity.

Self-hosting DokuWiki on your VPS keeps your documentation private and accessible entirely on your own terms. There are no per-user fees, no external service dependencies, and no data leaving your infrastructure â€” making it a dependable long-term choice for internal wikis, technical runbooks, and team knowledge bases of any size.