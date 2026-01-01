Docspell is an open-source self-hosted document management server designed for piles of paper that have been scanned, downloaded, or e-mailed. It runs OCR on incoming files, extracts dates, correspondents, and amounts using NLP, and stores the structured metadata alongside the original document so the whole archive becomes full-text searchable. Tags, custom fields, folders, and saved queries make it practical to manage household paperwork, freelance invoices, or small-business records over many years.

Self-hosting Docspell on your own VPS keeps the most sensitive paperwork â€” tax records, medical bills, legal documents, government forms â€” inside infrastructure you control rather than a SaaS document service. The deployment ships PostgreSQL for storage, Solr for fulltext search, and the Docspell rest server plus joex worker for OCR and conversion, with first-visit signup creating the account that owns the document archive.