Deploy Corteza in one click installation.
Open-source low-code platform for building custom business applications, CRM systems, and automated workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Corteza
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Corteza
Corteza is an open-source low-code platform that lets teams build custom business applications, CRM pipelines, and process automations without deep programming knowledge. Its drag-and-drop app builder, flexible record management, and built-in workflow engine let organizations model any business process â€” from lead tracking to compliance workflows â€” and deploy it without writing a single backend service from scratch.
Self-hosting Corteza on your own VPS puts your business data entirely under your control. The platform supports LDAP, SAML, and OAuth2 for enterprise authentication, fine-grained role-based access control, and a REST/gRPC API surface that integrates with existing tooling. PostgreSQL provides reliable, scalable storage for all records and automation logs.
Key features of Corteza
Visual App Builder
Design data models, forms, and record views through a browser-based drag-and-drop interface without writing backend code.
Built-in CRM
Corteza ships a ready-to-use CRM module for managing contacts, leads, accounts, and sales pipelines out of the box.
Workflow Automation
Create multi-step automated workflows triggered by record changes, schedules, or external webhooks to eliminate manual tasks.
Enterprise Authentication
Integrates with LDAP, SAML, and OAuth2 providers so teams can sign in with existing corporate identity systems.
Fine-Grained Access Control
Define per-resource, per-operation permissions for every role so sensitive data and admin actions stay properly restricted.
Integration Gateway
Expose custom API endpoints and connect to external services through the built-in Integration Gateway without third-party middleware.
Why run Corteza on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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