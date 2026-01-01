Deploy Convos in one click installation.
Modern browser-based IRC client that keeps you persistently connected to chat networks from any device.
Choose a VPS plan for Convos
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Convos
Convos is a fully self-hosted, always-on IRC client that runs on your server and stays connected to IRC networks around the clock. Unlike traditional IRC clients that go offline when you close them, Convos maintains persistent connections so you never miss a message â€” even when your devices are offline.
Access your IRC conversations from any browser without installing software. Convos stores your full chat history, supports multiple users and networks, and provides a clean modern interface designed for both casual chatters and long-time IRC communities. Self-hosting gives you complete control over your data and user access.
Key features of Convos
Always-on connections
Convos runs on your VPS 24/7, staying connected to IRC networks so messages are captured and waiting for you whenever you check in.
Full chat history
All messages are stored server-side and available from any browser, giving you searchable history across every channel and conversation.
Multi-network support
Connect to multiple IRC networks simultaneously and manage all channels and direct messages from a single unified interface.
No software install
Access your IRC client entirely through a browser â€” no desktop app, plugin, or configuration required on any device you use.
Multi-user ready
Invite team members or friends to share your Convos instance, each with their own independent accounts and network configurations.
Why run Convos on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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