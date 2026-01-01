Deploy Cockpit CMS in one click installation.
Lightweight API-first headless CMS for developers who need flexible content modeling without monolithic CMS overhead.
Choose a VPS plan for Cockpit CMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cockpit CMS
Cockpit is a modern headless content management system built for developer workflows. It provides a clean, intuitive interface for defining content types, collections, and singletons, then automatically generates RESTful and GraphQL APIs for every content model — no custom API code required. Its lightweight footprint means faster deployments and lower resource consumption compared to traditional CMS platforms.
Self-hosting Cockpit on your VPS keeps editorial content, user data, and API tokens within your own infrastructure. You maintain full control over API rate limits, authentication, and storage while delivering content to any front-end framework — React, Vue, Angular, mobile apps, or static site generators like Next.js and Gatsby.
Key features of Cockpit CMS
API-first content delivery
Every content collection automatically gets REST and GraphQL endpoints, ready to feed any front-end or mobile app.
Flexible content modeling
Define custom field types, nested structures, and content relationships without writing schema migrations.
Multi-language support
Manage localized content natively for international sites without additional plugins or external translation services.
Role-based permissions
Assign granular access levels to editors, contributors, and API clients so each role only touches what it should.
Webhook integration
Trigger automated workflows and cache invalidations on content changes with configurable webhook endpoints.
Why run Cockpit CMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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