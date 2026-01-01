ExcaliDash is a self-hosted management layer for Excalidraw that turns a collection of scattered drawings into an organized, searchable workspace. Instead of juggling individual .excalidraw files, you get a central dashboard where sketches live in collections, every change is captured in version history, and diagrams can be shared through scoped links. It bundles the full Excalidraw editor with a lightweight backend, so drawing, saving, and organizing all happen in one private instance.

Running ExcaliDash on your own VPS keeps every diagram, architecture sketch, and brainstorming board entirely within your infrastructure. There are no per-seat fees and no third-party access to your data, while optional multi-user accounts and OIDC single sign-on let teams collaborate securely under your own control.