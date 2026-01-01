Grow your agency's revenue and reputation
Partner benefits that help your agency grow
Earn recurring commissions
Turn every referral into ongoing revenue. Earn 20% on new referrals, and 10% on client renewals, cross-sells, and upgrades.
Get found in the Agency Directory
Showcase your agency in the Hostinger Agency Directory and help potential clients discover your services.
Exclusive referral offers
Co-market with Hostinger
20% off Agency Hosting
Start in three steps
Apply in a minute
Get approved
Grow and earn
Don't just take our word for it
“We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.”
“I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.”
“Hostinger is the best hosting provider I’ve ever used. The support is amazing and the prices are unbeatable.”
“I’ve been recommending my clients to migrate to Hostinger. Everything is easy, and new features come out all the time.”
“Thanks to Hostinger’s simple dashboard, we can manage our WordPress website ourselves.”
“We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.”
“I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.”
“Hostinger is the best hosting provider I’ve ever used. The support is amazing and the prices are unbeatable.”
“I’ve been recommending my clients to migrate to Hostinger. Everything is easy, and new features come out all the time.”
“Thanks to Hostinger’s simple dashboard, we can manage our WordPress website ourselves.”
Partner program FAQs
Who can apply?
The program is open to web professionals who provide services to others — freelancers, web agencies, and marketing agencies are all welcome. You're in Early Access, and to be approved you need to meet all of the following:
- Host 10+ websites on Hostinger
- Have a professional, existing website with clear information about your services
- Use a work email that matches your company domain (Gmail, Yahoo, and other generic providers aren't accepted)
- Have a company name that's verifiable through basic web presence
- Submit an authentic company description, not copied from elsewhere
- Have no history of suspension for abuse on Hostinger
- Operate in a market Hostinger hasn't explicitly excluded
How do I join?
To apply, you need to go to hPanel → Agency Hub → Partner Program to apply. Applications are reviewed before approval.
How is this different from the Referral Program?
The Partner Program is a deeper, longer-term relationship. You get a public profile, inbound leads, and benefits that grow as you bring more clients to Hostinger.
What benefits do partners get?
- Ability to be listed in the Agency Directory
- Recurring commissions on cross-sells and renewals, not just first purchase
- Inbound leads delivered to your Agency Hub dashboard
- Co-branded referral landing page and referral coupons
- Exclusive referral offers for clients you bring in
- 20% off Agency Hosting on new purchases
- A Partner badge for your own website
- Priority technical support
Is Hostinger involved in the work I do for a client?
No. Pricing, scope, and delivery are between you and the client.
How do I track referred clients and commissions?
Approved partners get a dedicated referral dashboard in hPanel (Agency Hub → Referrals → My earnings → Clients). It shows all referred clients, with commission details — qualified, approved, products referred, and full event history — available by clicking into each client.
Is there a minimum activity requirement to stay a partner?
Yes. To maintain your Partner status, you must refer at least $100 in revenue through the Referral Program to Hostinger. Falling below this threshold puts your account at risk of removal from the program.
Can I leave the program?
Yes, anytime, through Agency Hub in hPanel. Your directory profile is removed and inbound leads stop.