Deploy RSSHub with one-click installation.
Open-source RSS feed generator that makes any website subscribable, from social media to GitHub and beyond.
Choose a VPS plan for RSSHub
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RSSHub
RSSHub is the world's largest open-source RSS network, supporting over 5,000 routes for platforms that stopped offering native RSS feeds â€” Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, GitHub, and many more. With over 41,000 GitHub stars and contributions from 1,300+ developers, it has become the go-to solution for keeping the open web subscribable.
Self-hosting RSSHub means your content consumption habits stay private â€” all feed requests originate from your own server rather than public instances that may log queries. Redis caching keeps frequently accessed feeds fast and reduces load on source websites.
Key features of RSSHub
5,000+ Content Routes
Covers hundreds of platforms including social media, news sites, GitHub, e-commerce, and specialised publications â€” if it has a page, RSSHub can make it a feed.
Social Media Feeds
Generate RSS feeds from Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube without creating accounts or granting third-party apps access to your credentials.
Redis Caching
Built-in Redis integration delivers fast feed responses for frequently accessed routes while reducing repeated requests to source websites.
Privacy-First Browsing
Follow any content source through your feed reader without sharing reading habits with commercial platforms or aggregator services.
Automation Integration
Connect RSSHub feeds to n8n, Zapier, or Home Assistant to trigger workflows whenever new content is published on any supported platform.
Why run RSSHub on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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