Deploy Redpanda Console in one-click installation.
Developer-friendly web UI for managing Kafka and Redpanda clusters, topics, consumer groups, and live message streams.
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What you can build with Redpanda Console
Redpanda Console is an open-source web UI built by Redpanda Data for inspecting and operating Kafka-compatible streaming clusters. It exposes topics, partitions, offsets, consumer groups, schemas, ACLs, and live message payloads through a single interface, with built-in support for JSON, Avro, Protobuf, and MessagePack decoding.
This one-click deployment ships Console alongside an embedded Redpanda broker so you get a working Kafka-API endpoint, Schema Registry, and Admin API the moment the container starts. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps event data, customer payloads, and stream metadata entirely under your control with no per-broker SaaS fees.
Key features of Redpanda Console
Live message viewer
Stream records from any topic in real time with time-travel, search, and per-field decoding for JSON, Avro, and Protobuf payloads.
Topic management
Create, configure, and delete topics, edit retention and partition settings, and produce test messages directly from the browser.
Consumer group insights
Inspect group members, lag per partition, and offsets so you can debug stuck consumers without digging through CLI tools.
Schema Registry built in
Browse Avro, JSON Schema, and Protobuf subjects, view version history, and check compatibility before promoting changes.
Embedded Redpanda broker
Ships with a fully configured Redpanda broker exposing the Kafka API, Schema Registry, and Admin API for instant testing.
Kafka API compatible
Connect Console to any external Kafka, Confluent Cloud, MSK, or Redpanda cluster by pointing it at your existing brokers.
Why run Redpanda Console on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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