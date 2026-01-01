Deploy pretix in one-click installation.
Open-source ticket sales platform for conferences, festivals, workshops, and any event with a physical or digital ticket.
Choose a VPS plan for pretix
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with pretix
pretix is a feature-rich open-source ticketing platform built specifically for event organisers who want to sell tickets without paying per-ticket fees to commercial services like Eventbrite or Ticketmaster. Built and maintained by pretix GmbH in Germany, it powers thousands of events worldwide â€” from small workshops to major conferences and festivals â€” and is engineered to handle high-traffic on-sale moments without collapsing.
Self-hosting pretix on your own VPS keeps attendee data, payment configuration, and revenue under your full control. Instead of giving up a percentage of every ticket to a third-party gateway, you pay a flat hosting fee â€” and you stay fully compliant with GDPR by keeping personal data inside infrastructure you manage.
Key features of pretix
Flexible Ticket Sales
Sell paid, free, and donation-based tickets with quotas, vouchers, seat selection, and time-based availability across multiple events from one shop.
Built-in Payments
Native integrations with Stripe, PayPal, SEPA, bank transfer, and many other gateways â€” no third-party plugin marketplace required.
Seating Plans
Visual interactive seat selection with categories, price differentiation, and accessibility seats for theatres, halls, and stadiums.
On-site Check-in
Companion mobile and desktop scanner apps validate QR-coded tickets at the door, including offline mode for venues with poor connectivity.
Multi-language Shops
Ship localised ticket shops in over 30 languages with translated emails, ticket layouts, and checkout flows out of the box.
REST API & Webhooks
Integrate pretix with CRMs, accounting systems, and badge printing through a documented REST API and event-driven webhooks.
Why run pretix on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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