Deploy Para in one click installation.
Open-source backend framework providing a JSON REST API for object persistence, full-text search, and multi-tenancy.
Choose a VPS plan for Para
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Para
Para is a scalable, open-source backend framework that handles object persistence, full-text search, caching, and authentication so developers can focus on building their application rather than its infrastructure. It exposes everything through a clean JSON REST API secured with JWT tokens or AWS Signature V4, ready to serve any frontend, mobile app, or service.
The default setup runs entirely self-contained with an embedded H2 database and Lucene search engine â€” no external database required. Self-hosting on your VPS gives you a private backend API with no per-request fees, full data control, and support for plugins that swap in PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, or Elasticsearch as your needs grow.
Key features of Para
JSON Object Persistence
Store, retrieve, and query any object through a clean REST API backed by a pluggable database layer supporting H2, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB.
Built-in Search
Lucene-powered full-text search works out of the box with no extra configuration, enabling instant search across all stored objects.
Multi-tenant Architecture
Isolate data by application with built-in multi-tenancy â€” each app gets its own table, search index, and cache namespace.
JWT Authentication
Authenticate API requests with JWT tokens or AWS Signature V4, with built-in user management and social login support.
Plugin Ecosystem
Swap the default H2 and Lucene backends for PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, or Hazelcast using official plugins as your needs grow.
Why run Para on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.