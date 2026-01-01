OrangeHRM is a fully open-source Human Resource Management platform used by thousands of organisations worldwide. It covers the full HR lifecycle â€” from employee records and leave management to performance reviews, recruitment pipelines, and time tracking â€” in a single self-hosted application.

Hosting OrangeHRM on your own VPS keeps all employee data, payroll information, and HR records under your direct control with no per-user SaaS fees. You get full access to the database for custom reporting and integrations, while retaining complete ownership over sensitive workforce data.