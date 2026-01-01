OpnForm is an open-source alternative to Typeform and Google Forms, built for teams that want full control over their form data and submission pipeline. It provides a drag-and-drop form editor with conditional logic, multi-page forms, file uploads, and a wide range of field types â€” all without per-response fees or data leaving your infrastructure.

Self-hosting OpnForm gives you unlimited responses, custom branding, and the ability to connect form submissions directly to your own databases, webhooks, and notification channels. You set the data retention policies and control who has access to submission data, making it suitable for regulated industries and privacy-conscious teams.