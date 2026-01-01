Deploy OpenSpeedTest in one-click installation.
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test measuring download, upload, ping, and jitter without plugins or third-party services.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenSpeedTest
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenSpeedTest
OpenSpeedTest is a free, open-source HTML5 speed test application that runs entirely in the browser without requiring Flash, Java, or any client-side software. It accurately measures download speed, upload speed, ping, and jitter from any modern web browser on phones, tablets, smart TVs, and desktop computers.
Self-hosting OpenSpeedTest on your VPS gives you a private, unbiased measurement endpoint close to your hosted applications. Unlike public speed test services influenced by ISP relationships, your instance measures real performance to your own server â€” ideal for diagnosing network issues, verifying ISP speeds, and benchmarking VPN connections without sharing any data with third parties.
Key features of OpenSpeedTest
Pure HTML5 Implementation
No plugins, Flash, or Java required â€” runs in any modern browser on any device, including IE10 and newer.
Complete Network Metrics
Measures download speed, upload speed, ping latency, and jitter in a single test run.
Lightweight NGINX Server
Minimal resource footprint means OpenSpeedTest runs efficiently alongside other applications on the same VPS.
No Third-Party Data Sharing
All test data stays on your server â€” no speed results, IP addresses or usage statistics sent to external services.
Responsive Design
Works on desktop, tablet, and mobile with a clean interface free of advertisements and premium upgrade prompts.
Why run OpenSpeedTest on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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