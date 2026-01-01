Deploy OpenBudgeteer in one-click installation.
Open-source bucket budgeting app to take control of your personal finances with a structured, category-based approach.
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What you can build with OpenBudgeteer
OpenBudgeteer is a self-hosted personal finance application built on the bucket budgeting principle â€” inspired by tools like YNAB and Buckets. You assign every pound of income to specific spending buckets before the month begins, giving you a clear, intentional plan for your money rather than reacting to expenses as they arrive.
Built with .NET and Blazor Server, OpenBudgeteer runs entirely on your own infrastructure so your financial data never touches a third-party cloud. It connects to a PostgreSQL database for durable storage and supports optional authentication to secure access. Featured in the Awesome Self-Hosted list, it is a trusted choice for privacy-conscious users looking for a capable, free alternative to commercial budgeting software.
Key features of OpenBudgeteer
Bucket budgeting
Assign every pound of income to predefined spending buckets at the start of each month, keeping your finances organised and on track.
Full data ownership
Your financial data is stored exclusively on your own VPS â€” no third-party cloud, no subscription fees, and no vendor lock-in.
Optional authentication
Protect your budget with built-in username and password authentication, keeping sensitive financial information accessible only to you.
PostgreSQL persistence
Stores all transactions and budget data in a dedicated PostgreSQL database for reliable, crash-safe persistence and easy backup.
Blazor Server UI
Modern, responsive web interface powered by Blazor Server delivers a fast, interactive budgeting experience directly in the browser.
Why run OpenBudgeteer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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