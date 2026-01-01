NSQ is a realtime distributed messaging platform originally built at Bitly to handle billions of messages per day. Unlike traditional brokers, NSQ runs as a decentralised cluster of small daemons â€” there is no single broker bottleneck, no master node, and no shared state â€” so producers and consumers can scale horizontally without reconfiguration.

Self-hosting NSQ on your own VPS keeps high-volume event streams, telemetry, and async job pipelines inside your infrastructure with no per-message fees and no managed-service throttling. The bundled web admin gives realtime visibility into topics, channels, and message rates, while the lookupd discovery service eliminates the need for hard-coded broker addresses across your fleet.