MetaTrader 5 is the world's most popular retail trading platform for forex, stocks, futures, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies â€” used by millions of traders and supported by hundreds of brokers worldwide. This template runs the full Windows version of MetaTrader 5 inside a Wine-on-Linux container, exposed via KasmVNC so you can access it from any browser without installing the desktop client locally.

Self-hosting MT5 on your VPS gives traders a 24/7-online trading terminal that runs Expert Advisors (EAs) and copy-trading subscriptions without keeping a desktop computer awake. The browser-based KasmVNC frontend lets you log in from anywhere â€” desktop, tablet, or phone â€” without installing the proprietary MT5 client on every device.